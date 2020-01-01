New York Mets
“Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play. They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea of playing the game an hour later. I misunderstood that this was...
Dominic Smith: "The first thing that needs to happen are the tough conversations that are starting to happen."Beat Writer / Columnist
“We showed with our action tonight that we’re not just going to shut up and dribble,” Dominic Smith said.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "We show unity no matter where you come from," Robinson Canó said, "and no matter what color."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: In a powerful show of protest, the Mets and Marlins walked out on their game tonight at Citi Field: https://t.co/iJhnaFKdQaSuper Fan
I double-checked to make sure this was a real blue check mark ...Brodie Van Wagenen says in a statement that the idea he was ripping Rob Manfred for was not Manfred’s, but Jeff Wilpon’s. https://t.co/m9QekmdftCBeat Writer / Columnist
Dominic Smith: "We showed tonight we're not just going to shut up and dribble, shut up and play ball. We stand up for what we believe in."Beat Writer / Columnist
