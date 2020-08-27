Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Brodie Van Wagenen releases statement about this afternoon’s events

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Breaking: Brodie Van Wagenen says in a statement that the Mets and Marlins walking off the field and playing at 8:10 p.m. was Jeff Wilpon’s idea, not Rob Manfred’s. pic.twitter.com/ZIq7mzLIAW — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 27, 2020

