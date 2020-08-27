New York Mets
Mets and Yankees slugger Darryl Strawberry in stands for Trump RNC speech
by: Steven Nelson — New York Post 4m
Former New York Mets and Yankees slugger Darryl Strawberry is in the audience for President Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech on the White House South Lawn. Strawberry,
If you didn’t know that the Mets owners (Fred and Jeff Wilpon) were pieces of ****, now you know....threw Brodie*** completely under the busBoth Wilpons issue statements blasting Brodie and praising Manfred. #Mets https://t.co/lIcX62ryODSuper Fan
-
Well, the good news for Brodie is the prospective new owners’ bids are due in only 4 days (and all of them are known to be excellent spellers).Both Wilpons issue statements blasting Brodie and praising Manfred. #Mets https://t.co/lIcX62ryODBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Final bids to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families are due Monday.Super Fan
-
RT @Joelsherman1: Just in case the #Mets ownership needs the help in the next few days: A-l-e-x R-o-d-r-i-g-u-e-z, S-t-e-v-e C-o-h-e-n or J-o-s-h H-a-r-r-i-s.Super Fan
-
#ICYMI @Hardestyespn fills in for @ChrisCarlin and discusses the role of athletes in social justice. He dishes #NHL with @OvertimeScottB , gets updates on #Yankees with @ByKristieAckert , and @coutinho9 gives the latest with the #Mets. L I S T E N : https://t.co/M00vm3FffiTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Mets Hold Powerful Press Conference Following Unprecedented 42-Second Vigil https://t.co/YiwEobaMox #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
