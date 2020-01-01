Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
55080766_thumbnail

Video: Mets, Marlins had 42 seconds of silence, left BLM shirt on home plate

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1m

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins decided not to play on Thursday as part of a continued recognition of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday night. The teams lined up along the baselines at Citi Field, observed a 42-second period of...

Tweets