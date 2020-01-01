Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest after 42-second moment of silence, leave Black Lives Matter shirt on field

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins staged a walkout protest after holding a moment of silence for 42 seconds. The moment of silence comes the day before Major League Baseball is set to observe Jackie Robinson Day. Prior to the teams exiting the...

