Brodie Van Wagenen Says Rob Manfred 'Doesn't Get It' in Video

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 47m

The Mets’ Brodie Van Wagenen criticized Rob Manfred’s handling of player protests in comments captured on a video stream. The Mets were one of many teams that opted not to play Thursday.

