The Wilpons Final Embarrassment
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Through the Wilpons majority ownership, we have seen one embarrassing moment after the next. It just never ended with them, not even when times were good. An injured Pedro Martinez was forced to pi…
Tweets
The NY #Mets are the greatest TV reality show on earth with GM Brodie Van Wagenen's open mic blunder, and blistering statements by ownership-even misspelling his name-the latest embarrassment for the franchise. https://t.co/WYcNabPJBGBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @atf13atf: Here's the full, audio-boosted 2:20 of the Mets/Manfred/Van Wagenen stream, there's about 20 seconds of blank air that I cut out at the end https://t.co/ALHfYZCQQ3Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PeterBotte: Dom Smith: "We showed tonight we're not just gonna shut up and dribble, shut up and play ball. We're gonna stand up for what we believe in."TV / Radio Personality
RT @MarcCarig: Logging off now, but this is why it's hard to keep a straight face when anyone associated with Mets leadership says the word "accountability" or "transparency." The Wilpons lost the benefit of the doubt a long time ago.Blogger / Podcaster
“We’re not just going to shut up and dribble, shut up and play ball. We’re going to stand for what we believe in" The Mets explained their unified decision to walk off the field tonight https://t.co/lFWk8z8UnsTV / Radio Network
Can we ask Elias if this is the first time a father and son misspelled the first name of their general manager in the exact same manner?Both Wilpons issue statements blasting Brodie and praising Manfred. #Mets https://t.co/lIcX62ryODBlogger / Podcaster
