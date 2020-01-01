Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Mets heard Dom Smith's message, and found a striking way to support their teammate

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m

In spite of the usual front office bumbling, the New York Mets found a way to lift up teammate Dom Smith after he spoke from the heart about the pain of racial injustice in America.

