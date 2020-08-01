New York Mets
Latest On Mets Video Incident, Apologies From Brodie Van Wagenen & Mets Ownership
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1m
While Mets and Marlins players took part in a moving on-field statement before deciding to postpone tonight's game, a bizarre …
RT @MarcCarig: It really is just so telling. Dominic Smith is a shining example for baseball. The man is courageous enough to be vulnerable, to the point where players around the league are moved by it. And the Mets have countered by overshadowing his message with their buffoonery.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SInow: After a 42 second moment of silence, the Mets and Marlins exited the field. A #BlackLivesMatter t-shirt was left at home plate 🙏🏾 (via @SNYtv) https://t.co/6LpqJ3Ks23TV / Radio Network
The 20 year old kid who posted the video tweeted out a statement that was a million times classier than the Wilpons’ one. Why is it so hard for them not to be completely reprehensible all the time.Blogger / Podcaster
When do you suppose this 2020 Mets Yearbook with Dom Smith front and center was designed? https://t.co/sEiMbJzYfZBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff and Fred misspelling Brodie is the biggest power move. It’s been hours and I am still not over it.Both Wilpons issue statements blasting Brodie and praising Manfred. #Mets https://t.co/lIcX62ryODBlogger / Podcaster
Sums it up.True story. https://t.co/DUay15www2Blogger / Podcaster
