New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Yankees and Mets fans are viewing Subway Series this season
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 54s
The alternative “Let’s go Yankees! Let’s go Mets!” chants will be absent. Instead of sold-out stadiums, the seats will be empty. Since interleague play began in 1997, there has never been a
Tweets
-
How Yankees and Mets fans are viewing Subway Series this season https://t.co/UFMeAHkeWNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarcCarig: It really is just so telling. Dominic Smith is a shining example for baseball. The man is courageous enough to be vulnerable, to the point where players around the league are moved by it. And the Mets have countered by overshadowing his message with their buffoonery.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: After a 42 second moment of silence, the Mets and Marlins exited the field. A #BlackLivesMatter t-shirt was left at home plate 🙏🏾 (via @SNYtv) https://t.co/6LpqJ3Ks23TV / Radio Network
-
The 20 year old kid who posted the video tweeted out a statement that was a million times classier than the Wilpons’ one. Why is it so hard for them not to be completely reprehensible all the time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
When do you suppose this 2020 Mets Yearbook with Dom Smith front and center was designed? https://t.co/sEiMbJzYfZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff and Fred misspelling Brodie is the biggest power move. It’s been hours and I am still not over it.Both Wilpons issue statements blasting Brodie and praising Manfred. #Mets https://t.co/lIcX62ryODBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets