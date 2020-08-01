New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/28/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mike Torrez and Joel Youngblood . Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest after 42-second moment of silen...
Tweets
Bernie and Sid are an Awesome morning show... My go to when in the car@MikeSilvaMedia @sidrosenberg I've listened to Sid since way back in 2002 when he first appeared on the Imus In The Morning program.Blogger / Podcaster
And the team across town - the Yankees - who are focused on their job will take the field tonight. Let’s see how unified the Mets are when we get a sleepy performance in the Subway Series. I don’t want to hear BS from this group anymore.Blogger / Podcaster
And believe me... if you think a majority of the Mets clubhouse was comfortable with that display last night.... bet they weren’t. They would have done it the night before if they were.Blogger / Podcaster
Follow @sidrosenberg one of the few media members that gets it about sports protests.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sidrosenberg: So the Mets took the field. The Marlins leadoff hitter wes announced. Then both dugouts emptied. They had about 45 seconds of a moment of silence. And then both teams left the field. Gary Cohen heaped superlatives on the players. They disgust me. Let’s go Mets! Whatever.Blogger / Podcaster
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mike Torrez and Joel Youngblood. Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest, and the Mets Play the Yankees today on MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/28/2020 https://t.co/3oZfRVzeLNBlogger / Podcaster
