John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/28/2020

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1m

Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mike Torrez and Joel Youngblood .   Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest after 42-second moment of silen...

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    Bernie and Sid are an Awesome morning show... My go to when in the car
    @MikeSilvaMedia @sidrosenberg I've listened to Sid since way back in 2002 when he first appeared on the Imus In The Morning program.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5m
    And the team across town - the Yankees - who are focused on their job will take the field tonight. Let’s see how unified the Mets are when we get a sleepy performance in the Subway Series. I don’t want to hear BS from this group anymore.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 8m
    And believe me... if you think a majority of the Mets clubhouse was comfortable with that display last night.... bet they weren’t. They would have done it the night before if they were.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 9m
    Follow @sidrosenberg one of the few media members that gets it about sports protests.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 10m
    RT @sidrosenberg: So the Mets took the field. The Marlins leadoff hitter wes announced. Then both dugouts emptied. They had about 45 seconds of a moment of silence. And then both teams left the field. Gary Cohen heaped superlatives on the players. They disgust me. Let’s go Mets! Whatever.
    John From Albany @AlbanyFrom 36m
    Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mike Torrez and Joel Youngblood. Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest, and the Mets Play the Yankees today on MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/28/2020 https://t.co/3oZfRVzeLN
