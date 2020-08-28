New York Mets
What did Gary Cohen know in advance last night?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25s
My brain just woke me up with this… The telecast begins. We are presented with the idea that nobody knows what’s about to happen. The Mets take the field. There is the idea of a “moment” of silence. The Mers leave. As Gary recaps what we just saw he...
Tweets
The #Mets are the comedy gift that keeps on giving, with a hot mic ripping the Commissioner, clumsy apologies, and seething owner statements scolding GM Brodie Van Wagenen, even misspelling his name, all in the latest episode of the Mets’ reality show. https://t.co/WYcNabPJBGBeat Writer / Columnist
hey #mets fans! in case you didn't already know, @TheRealSmith2_ has a charity that works with underserved youth from his hometown that you can support. https://t.co/mZWFpvNDf7Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: This Is Michael Conforto’s Team https://t.co/2AWPPdQFjH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
“It was a powerful message that collectively as a group, us, and the Mets both decided to do pregame,” Lewis Brinson, the Marlins outfielder, said. https://t.co/94W9MHEpSd @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mike Torrez and Joel Youngblood. Mets, Marlins stage walkout protest, and the Mets play the Yankees today on MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/28/2020 https://t.co/3oZfRVzeLNBlogger / Podcaster
