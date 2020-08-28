Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55086313_thumbnail

What did Gary Cohen know in advance last night?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25s

My brain just woke me up with this… The telecast begins. We are presented with the idea that nobody knows what’s about to happen. The Mets take the field. There is the idea of a “moment” of silence. The Mers leave. As Gary recaps what we just saw he...

Tweets