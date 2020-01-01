If I accept your premise - what time of day did Wags and possible a senior Mets exec oppsie? How did the beat not know for 3 hours?

Mike McGann metspolice Well, again, if they agreed to an embargo, they needed to honor it. This is a journalism process issue. Plus, undoubtedly, SNY didn't want to wade into the BVW/Wilpon/Manfred mess, as Jeffy wouldn't approve. SNY probably knew there wouldn't be a game by 4pm.