Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Add Brett Baty to Player Pool

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 6m

Our own Jacob Resnick tweeted on Friday morning that the Mets have added top third base prospect Brett Baty to their 60-player pool.Baty, 20, was the Mets first round pick (12th overall) in th

Tweets