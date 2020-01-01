New York Mets
Moment of Silence at Citi Field
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1m
8/27/20: The Mets and Marlins held a moment of silence for 42 seconds to recognize the inequality in the world before walking off the field together. Check o...
Wordsmith.@ChrisCarlin You’re an **** that was forced out of WFAN because you ain’t the guy either. There’s a reason you keep bouncing around, and it’s not because you’re round and fat. Lack of talent.TV / Radio Personality
New Post: Mets Add Third Base Prospect Brett Baty to Player Pool https://t.co/GMuTPcMpzL #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” -Jackie Robinson Thank you, 42.Blogger / Podcaster
Brett Baty has become the latest Mets prospect to be added to the 60-man player pool. (A reminder: Being added to the 60-man pool does not make prospects eligible to be traded by August 31. They already were eligible to be traded as a PTBNL.) https://t.co/qkV4MhK7KGTV / Radio Network
I’m pretty positive @Mike_Anthony13 would pull off the Orange & Blue... #LGMClevinger is definitely being talked about in trade scenarios. Indians are known to listen on everyone and some see winter trade as more likely. Price said to be “ridiculous.” But it should be. Talented (141 ERA plus), young (29) and not a free agent for multiple more years.Blogger / Podcaster
