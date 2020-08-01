Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Activate Jake Marisnick, Andres Gimenez

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets activated infielder Andres Gimenez and outfielder Jake Marisnick from the injured list before Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Yankees on Friday.Marisnick is batting eighth an

