Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
55095393_thumbnail

Mets activate Jake Marisnick and Andres Gimenez, place Corey Oswalt on IL, DFA Juan Lagares

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

The team made some roster moves ahead of their doubleheader against the Yankees.

Tweets