Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55096406_thumbnail

Mets Game Notes for Jackie Robinson Day!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

My friends the Mets sent me some game notes to distract me from trying to uncover all the mysteries of the last 24 hours. Today, the Mets and Yankees will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day…All uniformed personnel on both teams will wear #42 for the...

Tweets