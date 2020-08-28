Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54509127_thumbnail

Press release: Mets claim Guillermo Heredia off waivers | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 36s

FLUSHING, N.Y., August 28, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heredia will be optioned to the team’s Alternate Site. Heredia, 29, has appeared in...

Tweets