Mets Claim Guillermo Heredia Off Waivers

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 44s

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pirates. He has been optioned to Brooklyn.Heredia, 29, was 3-for-16 with a stolen bas

