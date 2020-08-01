Mets Claim Guillermo Heredia Off Waivers

by:
Michael Mayer
—
Mets Merized Online
44s
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pirates. He has been optioned to Brooklyn.Heredia, 29, was 3-for-16 with a stolen bas
