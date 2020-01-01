New York Mets
Notes: Jackie Robinson Day; roster moves
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
It was not lost on the Mets that a day after their powerful protest with the Marlins at Citi Field, Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day around the country. The Mets did not consider sitting out another game, as they felt Jackie...
RT @GaryNusbaum: @greg_prince These should be 9 inning games, but they should start in the 3rd inning. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @trueblue580: @timbhealey It’s Brodie my bad 🤦♂️🤦♂️Beat Writer / Columnist
Now I can't tell if fans saying "Brody" are making a joke or if they also are misspelling his name@timbhealey Terrible signing for Brody! He needs to be firedBeat Writer / Columnist
At least you can now get back to being pissed off at the #Mets for the way they play, and not for the things they say. It would be nice if the Mets actually rose to the occasion for a change. This is a non-competitive effort on the mound and at the plate so far. Again.Blogger / Podcaster
Michael Wacha's return from the injured list: 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 67 pitches. He owns a 7.41 ERA. Yankees 4, Mets 0, mid-fourth.Blogger / Podcaster
Michael Wacha is the first starting pitcher in #Mets history to strike out 7 batters in no more than 3 innings of work. Three pitchers (Hisanori Takahashi, Skip Lockwood, Galen Cisco) did so in relief appearances.Beat Writer / Columnist
