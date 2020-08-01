New York Mets
Mets Designate Walker Lockett For Assignment, Activate David Peterson
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 5m
The Mets have designated right-hander Walker Lockett for assignment, Tim Healey of Newsday was among those to report. His roster …
Game 2 of tonight’s double-header will begin approximately at 8:40 PM. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The BNNY crew reacts to how the Mets rallied around Dom Smith last night: https://t.co/zxCXYIPjATTV / Radio Network
My dad is advocating for all games to be 7 innings and my mom is fighting with me that deGrom’s first name is Jason, not Jacob. Someone give me a DNA test ASAP.Misc
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Game 2 of tonight's Mets-Yankees doubleheader will begin at approximately 8:40 p.m.Super Fan
RT @SNYtv: "For him and having a couple of emotional days and be able to bounce back and stay locked in...it shows how professional he is" - Luis Rojas on Dom Smith's huge home run today https://t.co/Y8Az23k1TuTV / Radio Personality
RT @SNYtv: "Dom Smith gives the Mets the lead! Alonso ties it, Smith puts the Mets in front!" One pen slam is cool. Know what's cooler? Five pen slams. 🎙️ @dunkindonuts https://t.co/6d25GEIi5dTV / Radio Personality
