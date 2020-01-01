Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets swat three homers in the sixth handing Yankees a sixth-straight loss, 6-4

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 5m

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets handed the New York Yankees a sixth-straight loss. The Mets hit three home runs in the sixth inning to open up a two-run lead. Alonso’s sixth-inning home run was his sixth of the season.

