New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open Thread: Yankees vs. Mets, Game 2, 08/28/20
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Mets look to sweep the doubleheader batting last in The Bronx
Tweets
-
Hey, you like baseball? Then you'll love LESS BASEBALL!!!Seven inning games have a great rhythm, feel and urgency. Hopefully before too long MLB will seriously consider more of them, if not the elimination of 9 inning games. It just works.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB is likely to go to 2 bubbles for the postseason, with 1 league likely in Texas-Houston and the other likely in LA-Anaheim-San Diego, and the World Series at the new park in Arlington, Texas @Ken_Rosenthal and @JeffPassan have both mentioned this likelihoodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What can Fernando Tatis Jr. teach the #Mets about trades? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/tm5OYx2aw0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Got home a little while ago from a pleasant drive listening to the Mets only to see that people who make a living watching baseball want there to be less baseball. The worst.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yep.Seven inning games have a great rhythm, feel and urgency. Hopefully before too long MLB will seriously consider more of them, if not the elimination of 9 inning games. It just works.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets