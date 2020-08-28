Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Steve Cohen has won bidding war, will be next owner of the New York Mets (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 7m

The New York Mets will have a new owner. For a second time, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has a deal to purchase the franchise.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 2m
    Mets all-time walk-off home runs vs. Yankees: In Queens: 0 In Bronx: 1
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 3m
    What a weird week for the Mets. They got swept by the Marlins in a doubleheader at Citi Field, scoring no runs in either game, then they sweep the Yankees in a twinbill at Yankee Stadium, coming from behind late in each contest.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 5m
    NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Robert Gsellman will start tomorrow’s game at Yankee Stadium. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 6m
    Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets tomorrow.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 6m
    The first three Mets hitters of the day struck out. Ten pitches into the bottom of the first of Game 1, the Mets trailed, 1-0. Seemed long it'd be a long day. The recap: The Mets stole Game 1, Steve Cohen won the bidding and then the Mets stole Game 2. Good finish, eh?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Amed Rosario hit a walk-off two-run home run as the Mets swept today's doubleheader against the Yankees https://t.co/nhiUXQipGW
    TV / Radio Network
