Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
50662894_thumbnail

New York Mets sale: Jeff Wilpon not involved in sale talks (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 7m

Final bids to purchase the New York Mets are due Monday, and reports are Jeff Wilpon hasn't been and won't be involved in the process.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 2m
    Mets all-time walk-off home runs vs. Yankees: In Queens: 0 In Bronx: 1
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 3m
    What a weird week for the Mets. They got swept by the Marlins in a doubleheader at Citi Field, scoring no runs in either game, then they sweep the Yankees in a twinbill at Yankee Stadium, coming from behind late in each contest.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 5m
    NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Robert Gsellman will start tomorrow’s game at Yankee Stadium. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 6m
    Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets tomorrow.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 6m
    The first three Mets hitters of the day struck out. Ten pitches into the bottom of the first of Game 1, the Mets trailed, 1-0. Seemed long it'd be a long day. The recap: The Mets stole Game 1, Steve Cohen won the bidding and then the Mets stole Game 2. Good finish, eh?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Amed Rosario hit a walk-off two-run home run as the Mets swept today's doubleheader against the Yankees https://t.co/nhiUXQipGW
    TV / Radio Network
  • More Mets Tweets