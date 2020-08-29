New York Mets
Report: A-Rod, J-Lo Back Out of Potential Mets Ownership
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 51s
The group reportedly made an offer of $1.7 billion in July. The Mets were tabbed as the sixth-most valuable MLB franchise, according to Forbes.
