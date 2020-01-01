New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Steve Cohen enters exclusive negotiations to purchase Mets
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 1m
The New York Mets might have found their new owner.Prospective purchaser Steve Cohen has reportedly entered exclusive negotiations to buy the Mets, and the team expects to finalize a deal in the next few days, according to David Faber of CNBC.The...
Tweets
-
Mets all-time walk-off home runs vs. Yankees: In Queens: 0 In Bronx: 1TV / Radio Personality
-
What a weird week for the Mets. They got swept by the Marlins in a doubleheader at Citi Field, scoring no runs in either game, then they sweep the Yankees in a twinbill at Yankee Stadium, coming from behind late in each contest.Blogger / Podcaster
-
NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Robert Gsellman will start tomorrow’s game at Yankee Stadium. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The first three Mets hitters of the day struck out. Ten pitches into the bottom of the first of Game 1, the Mets trailed, 1-0. Seemed long it'd be a long day. The recap: The Mets stole Game 1, Steve Cohen won the bidding and then the Mets stole Game 2. Good finish, eh?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario hit a walk-off two-run home run as the Mets swept today's doubleheader against the Yankees https://t.co/nhiUXQipGWTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets