A-Rod and J-Lo announce they are OUT on Mets pursuit
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Rats. Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We...
Mets all-time walk-off home runs vs. Yankees: In Queens: 0 In Bronx: 1TV / Radio Personality
What a weird week for the Mets. They got swept by the Marlins in a doubleheader at Citi Field, scoring no runs in either game, then they sweep the Yankees in a twinbill at Yankee Stadium, coming from behind late in each contest.Blogger / Podcaster
NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, Robert Gsellman will start tomorrow’s game at Yankee Stadium. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
The first three Mets hitters of the day struck out. Ten pitches into the bottom of the first of Game 1, the Mets trailed, 1-0. Seemed long it'd be a long day. The recap: The Mets stole Game 1, Steve Cohen won the bidding and then the Mets stole Game 2. Good finish, eh?Beat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario hit a walk-off two-run home run as the Mets swept today's doubleheader against the Yankees https://t.co/nhiUXQipGWTV / Radio Network
