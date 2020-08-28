Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Amed Rosario hits pinch-hit, walk-off HR as Mets sweep Yanks  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 28, 2020 11:26 PM Newsday 7s

As they crossed the halfway point of their season Friday, the Mets offered a reminder of what is possible: a wrecking ball of a lineup. They rallied twice to sweep the Yankees in a doubleheader — 6-4

Tweets