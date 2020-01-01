New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Walk-Off Winners at Yankee Stadium?!?!
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6m
8/28/20: Amed Rosario belts a walk-off 2-run home run in the bottom of the 7th to defeat the Yankees in a makeup game where the Mets were the home team but t...
Tweets
-
Gary Cohen’s call on the Rosario walkoff was great in that it summed up the weirdness of the nightcap. There was a slight hesitation by Gare, as he wasn’t quite sure if the Mets had just taken the lead or won the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Me thinks this will make the game notes.Amed Rosario's walk-off home run tonight was the first by a visiting player since the 19TH CENTURY. The last: Ed McKean for the St. Louis Perfectos at the Cleveland Spiders on May 12, 1899. Credit: Elias Sports Bureau.Owner / Front Office
-
A good Friday for the #Mets, who sweep #Yankees in doubleheader and could have a new owner soon https://t.co/BL9YlvBfHxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steve Cohen reportedly enters exclusive negotiations to purchase Mets. https://t.co/Izqe5dV5nbNewspaper / Magazine
-
Amed Rosario forgot the Mets were the home team. His teammates celebrated in the safest way they could. The Mets, who could never swing the momentum when playing from behind, finally did so — in both games. https://t.co/kq4aIs0SlcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A-Rod, J-Lo out of Mets’ bidding amid report Cohen set to buy https://t.co/09CQqSFGeWBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets