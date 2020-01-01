New York Mets
MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 7m
Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium....
Amed Rosario's walk-off would have been a mere game-tying home run without Jeff McNeil's leadoff 8-pitch walk against Aroldis Chapman. McNeil has slumped all season but his knowledge and bat control is still one of the best. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Two Whiz Kids remain and they comfort each other @philafitzOnce they were kings. https://t.co/KhIgcuSbZCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @90_mets: Old school new school need to learn thoughBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/uLBOO9s3xj Steve Cohen’s money won. At least with the Wilpons and Saul Katz. Can he convince enough other owners to seal this deal to purchase the #Mets?Beat Writer / Columnist
Steve Cohen is making Mets fans’ dreams come true. https://t.co/Q16zzncO7n @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
