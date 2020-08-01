New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith Continues to Thrive at the Plate
by: Emmanuel Pepis — Mets Merized Online 10s
Dominic Smith went from the hot prospect when he first came up in 2017 to having to switch positions.Fast forward to 2020 and Dom has been thriving at the plate for the New York Mets.He went
Tweets
-
RT @LifeOfTimReilly: Steve Cohen once paid the Food Network to get Guy Fieri to eat his way through Connecticut w/ him for his own DDD episode 👑 https://t.co/ksWYjiw4FbSuper Fan
-
RT @NickFrancona: This is about as good as it gets. Reminds me of @GreekGodOfHops with the ability to be in control of the zone and pressure the pitcher. https://t.co/KywHdU0CekBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @STR0: RIP Black Kings. 🖤Player
-
Updated with additional reporting on why the A-Rod bid to buy the Mets fell apart and why Steve Cohen will get the support he needs from MLB owners. @deeshathosar @bmadden1954 https://t.co/kU7FJQ4x41Newspaper / Magazine
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI ... here is @bmadden1954's reporting from last week as the A-Rod hype machine was in overdrive that Rodriguez's team simply did not have the money to buy the Mets https://t.co/2JlmcW0vRbNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets