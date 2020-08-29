Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Sat for Dom Smith But Did They Stand for the Fans?

by: Authors Talkin' Mets 8s

Mike Silva discusses the Mets decision to walk out on their Thursday night contest with the Marlins and the impact it will have on the fan base going forward with Sid Rosenberg, co-host of "Bernie and Sid" on 77 WABC.

