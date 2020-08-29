by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Dominic Smith is batting .333/.419/.744 with 13 runs, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 24 RBI, 10 walks and a 1.163 OPS…He leads the Mets with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 24 RBI…He is tied for third in the majors and tied for second in the NL in...