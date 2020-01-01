Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55119444_thumbnail

Betances' wild pitch ends Mets' loss to Yanks

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

More than a month into the season, Dellin Betances has yet to find his old velocity. Or his old success. Betances uncorked a walk-off wild pitch in the ninth inning Saturday to send the Mets to a 2-1 loss to the Yankees. After Clint Frazier led off

Tweets