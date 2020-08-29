Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Denying Alex Rodriguez, Mets Avoid a Risky Presence in the Owner’s Box

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 6m

There’s no denying his charm and genuine passion for baseball. But his habit of overstepping boundaries in would have made him an uncomfortable presence if he had succeeded in purchasing the Mets.

