Denying Alex Rodriguez, Mets Avoid a Risky Presence in the Owner’s Box
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 6m
There’s no denying his charm and genuine passion for baseball. But his habit of overstepping boundaries in would have made him an uncomfortable presence if he had succeeded in purchasing the Mets.
JA Happ was terrific as the Yankees defeated the Mets on a walk-off wild pitch https://t.co/j5ffCSK9I5TV / Radio Network
RT @drewph27: @OmarMinayaFan Also add in the fact that while being excluded from the sale you attempt to champion a rival bidder through strategic leaks to the media that they are viewed as the front runners hoping you would have some say in the next regime.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JeremySchaap: Listening to Dom Smith (@TheRealSmith2_) of the @Mets. My parting shot for @otlonespn:TV / Radio Personality
RT @e_schwag10: @OmarMinayaFan Jeff Wilpon cost his family more money with one failed transaction than 99.999999% of people will ever see in their lifetimes.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Imagine your own family thinking you're such a dope that they'd rather sell the team than let you run it; then torpedoing the first deal because you wanted a private jet; then being excluded from the second deal because you were so petty you were going to cost your fam millions.Blogger / Podcaster
So how’d Reliever Matz look? Good, I take it. He’s always had an Isringhausen vibe to me.Blogger / Podcaster
