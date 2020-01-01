Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Yankees walk-off win vs Mets snaps 7-game losing streak

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 14s

The Yankees avoid their first 8-game losing streak since August of 1995 all thanks to Dellin Betances’ wild pitch. Betances' pitch allowed Clint Frazier to score from third base to give New York the 2-1 victory over the Mets.

