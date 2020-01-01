Mets fans have been boycotting since 2010. Not one attends games any more and they have had to resort to having cardboard cutouts. Mets fans are not flaky at all which is why now I get tweets about Dom replacing Pete as Team Captain (tap the brakes on both gang)

Keith B GaseJ3t @ metspolice There are a lot of folks who hate the Nimmos now because of their donations and have sworn them off. Now do they stick to their guns and swear off the Mets?