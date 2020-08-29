Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Steven Matz injures shoulder, likely head to injured list | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 29, 2020 6:52 PM Newsday 2m

Steven Matz is likely headed to the injured list after exiting the game Saturday with a left shoulder injury, manager Luis Rojas said. The Mets sent Matz for “further evaluation,” a team spokesman sai

