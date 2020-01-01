Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Matz likely headed to IL with shoulder injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

Once ticketed for the bullpen, Steven Matz now appears headed for the injured list instead. Matz has been suffering from left shoulder discomfort since earlier this week, Mets manager Luis Rojas said after the lefty pitched a scoreless inning of...

