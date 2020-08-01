Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Double G Sports
Corleone-brown-vn3_gdmbg6s-unsplash-400x240

You Know I’m Right, Episode 33: Steve Cohen Is Buying The Mets (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 3s

On the 33rd episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese discuss: Why August 28th, 2020 was a great day to be a New York Mets fan The Mets sweeping the doubleheader against the Yankees The Yankees losing streak Steve Cohen buying the...

