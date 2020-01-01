New York Mets
Report: A-Rod's connection to ex-Astros GM Luhnow helped kill Mets bid
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 3m
Alex Rodriguez's now-dead bid to buy the New York Mets appears to have been spoiled in part by his connections to a reviled baseball figure.The former superstar infielder angered MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manfred by consulting with former...
RT @TimothyRRyder: never been one to ask for help, but if anyone knows of any freelance baseball writing work, hit me up..Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sportswoof: @mcsoxerhoff @Metstradamus Same for many of the people covering itBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mcsoxerhoff: @Metstradamus The people that run baseball don't actually like baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @eric_theorange: @Metstradamus I’m scared...because they are MLB. I’m fine with all the wacky stuff this year. Although i would rather have tie games than the extra runner.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @eric_theorange: @Metstradamus All for shorter season. Should end Labor Day week. Now, by the time September comes around, everyone has already moved on to football.Blogger / Podcaster
This is why I'm scared they would go the other route ... then they wouldn't have to worry about all of this. (I'm fine with warmups but shorten the commercial breaks. Charge more for those ads on the mound they have now.)@Metstradamus Just as important, MLB needs to find a way to speed up these games. No mound visits, no warmups on mound. Shorten commercial breaks (and add :15 commercials during play to make up the difference)Blogger / Podcaster
