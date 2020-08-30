Deivi Garcia to Make Major League Debut vs. Mets

by:
Sean Cuccaro
—
Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball
41s
The Yankees announced today that top-prospect Deivi Garcia will make his major league debut on Sunday against the rival New York Mets.
