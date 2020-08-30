New York Mets
Mets Morning News for August 30, 2020
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Your Sunday morning dose of Mets and Major League Baseball news, notes, and links.
Tweets
The ethics slippery slope only counts for what the mob deems important for today.... that is why you can't pay attention to them. Good point here.https://t.co/PVam6TqRyX: Will the same folks who are mad at the Nimmos for ... https://t.co/1hXE4DduXdBlogger / Podcaster
Think of hedge-fund rock-star Steve Cohen ($13 billion) as a one-man stimulus package for #Mets and #MLB. https://t.co/Bfjg7orBwkBeat Writer / Columnist
It has been a long time since the #Mets and Cardinals did business #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wEsLtaAr0gBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FafiRip: @sidrosenberg @nypost @MLB @Mets @NBA @NFL How bout the wnba girls wearing shirts of Jacob Blake who the cops were called on that day by a woman he sexually assaulted who had put a restraining order on him which he was violating. Good job girlsTV / Radio Personality
Phil Mushnick’s column is a MUST read in today’s @nypost. He calls out @MLB and the @mets for that bullshit wallk off on Thursday night. The @nba also accomplished nothing & certainly didn’t endear themselves to their dwindling fan base. Both lessons for the hypocritical @nfl!TV / Radio Personality
Good morning. Here's my column from yesterday, in which I wonder whether we've already seen the best of the vaunted "Baby Bombers" #Yankees group of 2017(ish): https://t.co/2DW6ZZtsmj #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
