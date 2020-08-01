New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB coronavirus outbreak: Athletics, Astros game postponed - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
COVID-19 has struck Major League Baseball yet again, as a positive test to someone in the Oakland Athletics' organization has led to their scheduled Sunday road game against the Houston Astros being postponed.
Tweets
-
-
RT @TheFaithLogan: Some memories from last year’s @MTV @vmas. I’ll be making new memories tonight at the #MTVVMAs. Tune in 8:00 PM EST on @ComedyCentral @VH1 @BET @BETherTV @countrymusictv @nickatnitetv @LogoTV @ViacomCBS @TheCW @MTV2 @paramountnet @tvland #VMA #VMAs #VideoMusicAwards #MTVAwards https://t.co/9EkhmB0lB5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s play ✌️. #LGM 📍: Bronx, NY 🕖: 1:05 p.m. 💪: @RickPorcello 📺: @SNYtv, TBS (out of market only) 📻: @wcbs880 📣: https://t.co/oxQcF8KsWG 💻: https://t.co/zjauxJUfcqOfficial Team Account
-
It's the end of the world as we know it.Christian fundraising site has raised over $220,000 for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/chy3jQ5xaiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: (By the way, "tightness" and "discomfort" are symptoms, not actual injuries, but those are the descriptions provided by the team. Steven Matz will visit a doctor tomorrow.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets just lost not one, but two key pitchers to the injured list. Matz: left shoulder discomfort Betances: right lat tightness https://t.co/5g1DR8FeJBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets