New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven Matz Placed on Injured List with Left Shoulder Discomfort

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 2m

 Following his brief, one-inning appearance out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Yankees, Steven Matz is officially headed to the injured list with left shoulder discomfort, per A

