Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55135099_thumbnail

Matz (shoulder), Betances (lat) land on IL

by: N/A MLB: Mets 32s

The Mets placed left-hander Steven Matz (left shoulder discomfort) and right-hander Dellin Betances (right lat tightness) on the injured list before the team's doubleheader vs. the Yankees on Sunday. Right-handers Drew Smith and Franklyn Kilome were...

Tweets