Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
51347166_thumbnail

Mets Place Steven Matz, Dellin Betances On 10-Day IL

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3m

The Mets have placed relievers Steven Matz and Dellin Betances on the 10-day injured list, per various reporters (including Joel Sherman of &hellip;

Tweets