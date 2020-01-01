Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets send Steven Matz, Dellin Betances to injured list

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2m

The New York Mets announced on Sunday morning that both Steven Matz and Dellin Betances were heading to the 10-day injured list, depleting the team's

